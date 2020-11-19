of Medford, November 12th. Beloved husband of Lucy (Turco) Silvio. Devoted father of James Silvio and his wife Lorraine of Peabody, Richard Silvio and his wife Diane of Medford, Steven Silvio, Sr. and his wife Ann Marie of Medford, and Frank Silvio of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Nicole Curley and her husband John of Tewksbury, Michael Silvio and his wife Sasha of Medford, Steven Silvio, Jr. of Medford, Stephanie Silvio of Peabody, and Anthony Silvio of Peabody. Loving great-grandfather of Riley Curley of Tewksbury. Brother of Geraldine Langan of Bradford, Jacqueline Kahides of Las Vegas, Marco Silvio of Bowdoinham, ME, Robert Silvio of Haverhill, the late James, John, and Sylvia Silvio, Mary Scovotti and Rita Marcinonis. A funeral service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Saturday, November 21, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 10 AM through noon. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please observe social distance protocols while attending. Late Korean War Veteran, US Marine Corps. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington View the online memorial for Trieste R. "Dickie" SILVIO