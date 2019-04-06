Home

Saint Monica's Church
70 Devine Way
South Boston, MA 2127
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica Church
South Boston, MA
Trudy (Zyskowski) Larson

Trudy (Zyskowski) Larson Notice
of South Boston passed onto Peace in the Arms of Our Lord March 18th surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of the late Carl & Mabel Zyskowski, loving sister to Danny, Jayne & the late Bobby Zyskowski of South Boston. Beloved Mother of Daniel Larson, Dawn Larson & Granddaughters of Romulus, Michigan, always in the hearts of family & friends.

Trudy was a successful Loss Prevention Officer for the Famous Filene's Basement. In loving memory of Trudy a Special Intention Remembrance will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 10:30am St.Monica Church, South Boston.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
