of South Boston passed onto Peace in the Arms of Our Lord March 18th surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of the late Carl & Mabel Zyskowski, loving sister to Danny, Jayne & the late Bobby Zyskowski of South Boston. Beloved Mother of Daniel Larson, Dawn Larson & Granddaughters of Romulus, Michigan, always in the hearts of family & friends.Trudy was a successful Loss Prevention Officer for the Famous Filene's Basement. In loving memory of Trudy a Special Intention Remembrance will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 10:30am St.Monica Church, South Boston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/trudy-zyskowski-larson
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 6, 2019