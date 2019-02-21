|
|
of Revere on February 20,2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 59 years to Filomena (Conte). Devoted father of Ben “Beniamino” Berlangieri and his wife Lisa of Peabody, and Maria Maida and her husband Larry of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Michael Berlangieri and his wife Devi, Michelle Berlangieri and her fianc? Matt Carregal, and Angelo, Arianna and Anthony Maida. Adoring great grandfather of Vincent Berlangieri. Dear brother of Maria Conte and her late husband Domenic of East Boston, Lucia Kent of Peabody, and Giuliana, Teresa, Giuseppe “Peppino”, Luisa, Antonio “Tonino” and Paola Berlangieri all of Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Kevin Soares for taking such great care of Tullio. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 9am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Interment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/tullio-berlangieri
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2019