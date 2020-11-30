1/
Tyrone Powell
E. Powell of Everett, Ma. departed this world on November 19, 2020. After leaving Pratt Institute Ty enlisted in the United States Navy where he remained for nine years. At some point thereafter Ty became an information technologist (I.T.) and worked as such for several years.

Ty leaves to mourn him his sisters Beverly Gibson, Valerie Powell (Frederick Foxx), and Donna Hakim(Abdul); brothers William(Gwendolyn), Michael (Christean), Timothy(Monica), Ibraahim Naazir(Margaret Roberts), James(Guilanie) and Mikal. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
