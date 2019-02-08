|
gilpin Usign “Herbie” , The Beloved Son of Albertha Kerr and Charles Gilpin was born on September 1, 1943. Herbie departed this life surrounded by family on January 29, 2019. He was married to Pearlita Grossett on July 26, 1980 in the parish of Portland, in Jamaica WI. Mr. Gilpin is survived by his wife, Pearlita, his sons Courtney, Christopher, Lincoln, Wayne, Kevin, and Cyprian, his daughters Sharon, Cran, Joan and Andreen, his stepsons Caron, Devon, and Milton. He is also survived by 30 grandchildren, a host of sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He will be missed by all. There will be a Viewing on Friday February 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O’clock at Morning Star Baptist Church 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA 02126 Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2019