age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1948 in Lubeck, Germany to Alma and Evaldis Skilins. He pursued a career in aviation and business management.
Val led his family on many adventures and enjoyed their shared love of outdoor activities such as skiing. He adored his Pats Peak family more than they will ever know. As a result of his desire to capture experiences outdoors, he also developed a talent for photography.
Val was well known for his kindness, quick wit, and uncanny ability to bring a smile to everyone's face. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ilga. He's also survived by his daughters, Inga and husband Jaron Slattery of Nashua, NH, and Lara and husband Michael Ajemian of Duxbury, MA. Val, known as Opi to many, adored his three grandchildren, Taylor, Lija, and Henry. He's also survived by his nephew, John and wife Karmena Ziedins, of Norwood, MA, as well as relatives and friends in the United States and Latvia.
Val's Memorial will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Val's memory to Piesaule, a "home away from home" for the Latvian community. Donations may be made out and sent to: Patrons of the Latvian Lutheran Church, 45 Courtland Rd, Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020