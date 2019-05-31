|
|
57, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center. She is the beloved wife for 27 years of Robert E. Spiker. Born in Brookline, MA on September 1, 1961, she is the daughter of the late Richard A. and Phyllis E. (Durfee) Marshalsea, Sr. She is the loving mother of Christina M. Marshalsea of Bellingham, MA, Danielle A. Rossi and her husband, Dustin of Bellingham, MA, and Robert E.L. Spiker and his wife, Kristina of Brimfield, MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Mackenzie S. Marshalsea-Barnes, Kayla M. Spiker and Dustin E. Rossi, Jr. She is the sister of Richard A. Marshalsea, Jr. and his wife, Lauren of Reading, MA, Timothy Marshalsea of Taunton, MA, Stephen Marshalsea of Taunton, MA, Daniel Marshalsea of Oregon and the late Sandra Leitao and survived by her husband Amancio Leitao of Taunton, MA.A resident of Bellingham formerly of Hyde Park where she was raised, Valerie worked as an LPN Nurse for Hospice and Home Health Care for over 30 years, currently working at Maxim Health Care in Worcester, MA.Valerie loved knitting, crocheting, abstract coloring, dancing and singing. She enjoyed candlepin bowling and was a reigning champion of Monopoly. Valerie was very loving, caring and ready to help anyone. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Valerie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Funeral will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 10AM from CARTIER’S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are on Sunday, June 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/valerie-a-marshalsea-spiker
Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2019