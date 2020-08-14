Valerie Raymond

Ann (Dillon) of Alexandria, NH formerly of South Boston, died of natural causes on August 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Shirley Anderson. Devoted mother of Alexandra Raymond-Anderson of Milton, Danielle Schwartz and her husband Dave of Las Vegas, NV., Frances Lydon and her partner James Mulrey of Milton, Cheryl Wills and her husband James of Sunrise Beach, MO., Michael Danforth of Spring, TX., Leon Danforth of Richmond, TX., and Kevin Danforth of Upland, CA. Loving grandmother of Adam Regan and his fiancé Taryn Spencer of Duxbury, Kelli Miller and her husband Jeffrey of Braintree, Jessica Bahrakis and her husband John of Plymouth. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday August 16th from 3-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 E Broadway, South Boston on Monday August 17th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Private. Valerie graduated from Bunker Hill Community College in 1985 with an associates in Electrical Engineering. She loved cross-country road trips and exploring the byways. Valerie was an avid crafter, including quilting, knitting, and creating Christmas ornaments. She was a long time advocate for PFLAG-NH.