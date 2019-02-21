Home

United House Of Prayer
206 Seaver St
Boston, MA 02121
(617) 442-0105
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
United House of Prayer
206 Seaver Str.
Dorchester, MA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
United House of Prayer
206 Seaver Str.
Dorchester, MA
Vanessa 61 of Dorchester, passed away on February 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Bobby Bigby, Jr. of Dorchester. Loving mother of Bobby (Carol) Bigby, III, Shalisa (Jamaal) Lamb and Steven Bigby all of Boston. Dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Special sister of Rudolph (Stephanie) Edwards, Valerie Edwards, Richard Murray, Dawna Edwards, Bryan Hunter and Peter Edwards. Daughter in-law of Geraldine Bigby. She is also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives, extended family, church family and friends. Visitation Saturday, 10AM at United House of Prayer, 206 Seaver Str., Dorchester, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/vanessa-bigby
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
