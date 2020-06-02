Of Brighton, passed away peacefully Friday evening, May 29 at the age of 90.Born on July 20, 1929 in San Donato val di Comino, Italy, Ventura is the son of the late Gerardo and and Loreta (Salvucci) Ventura. Ventura immigrated to the United States in 1956 and spent the final 56 years of his life in Brighton.He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Anita (Quintiliani) Ventura, his son Donato and wife Carla, daughter Maria and her husband Mark. Ventura is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony and his wife Kelley, Kristina and her husband Tim and Michael and his wife Amber. He also leaves behind two great- grandchildren, Arianna and Vanessa.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, services for Ventura will be private.