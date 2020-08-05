90 years of age. Of Derry, NH formerly of Charlestown & Malden July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce E. (Humphrey) Lindsay. Devoted father of Verl Lindsay & wife Linda, Brian Lindsay & wife Annmarie, Nancy Bonafine & husband Stephen, Sandra Bean & husband David & Virginia LaFauci & husband Frank. Loving Grandpa & Papa to 12 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Olis Compagna, Shirley Isner, Ethilene Durham, Dwayne & Oland Lindsay & the late Ila Davis, Vera Seabold, Paul & Robert Lindsay. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Verl's visiting hours Thursday 3- 7 PM. with Military Honors being presented at 6:45 PM. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN. His burial is private. Late U.S. Navy Vet. of Korean Conflict. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
