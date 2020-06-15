Kriststal,Tiffany and Mr. Holland ,I am so saddened to hear of your mothers passing ! I have many wonderful memories from Surrey Lane . You are all in my heart and prayers !
Love Rhonda Doherty (DAvolio)
age 73, of West Peabody, formerly of Charlestown MA. died peacefully at home with her husband and children by her side on June 9th. Beloved bride of Paul Holland, formerly of South Boston, with whom she was married for 50 years. Paul and Vicki met on a blind date and were married six years later on June 28,1969. They honeymooned in Bermuda and Vermont where they returned to celebrate anniversaries.
Paul and Vicki were best friends, they were inseparable. They lived life to the fullest. You could always find them taking day trips, skiing, dancing, beaching, bowling, partying with friends and family, competitive backyard gaming and just enjoying their pool and life together. Vicki was a self proclaimed Backgammon, Parcheesi, Boggle and Dominos game champion and shopper extraordinaire.
The "Happy Hollands" moved to Peabody in 1972. They joined and became active members of the Newcomers Club, where they formed lifelong friendships.
They raised their 2 daughters, Tiffany and Kristel in a wonderful neighborhood in West Peabody alongside many incredible and loving neighbors. With their girls, they vacationed yearly at Eastover, Old Orchard Beach and Lake Winnesquam.
In 1995 Vicki and Paul hopped in a car and drove cross country for 3 months and made memories that lasted a lifetime.
"My Bride tried and did everything. She was a Jack of all trades" Paul says. "Queen Victoria", as she was lovingly nicknamed, was an artist, swimmer, actor, singer. She loved playing the piano and once learned to play the guitar. She loved crafting, knitting, crocheting, sewing and Japanese Bunka. She could draw, paint, swim, golf, bowl, bike ride, ice skate and roller skate. Vicki had beautiful penmanship, did calligraphy and could even write backwards.
Over the years, she held many jobs and volunteering positions; she was a legal secretary in Boston, a licensed nail technician, cosmetic sales rep. for Elizabeth Arden and retail at TJ Maxx. She taught CCD for years, started an acting camp for kids and volunteered at Danvers State Hospital.
Victoria was the most magnificent mother. She was always there for her daughters and family in so many ways. Her family was everything to her. She always said "family comes first". She was the sweetest, most loving, caring, giving and happy person; she made people happy. Everyone who met her loved her and she gave that love back. She could and would befriend anyone. Her pride and joy were her children. Victoria is the adored mother of Tiffany Lang and her husband, Jon of Wayland, Kristel Sadoski and husband, Stephen of Beverly. She had an everlasting bond with each of her 4 grandchildren, Sierra Sadoski (16), Drew Sadoski (15), Amelia Lang (13), Paul Lang (13), grand dogs, Boo Sadoski and Teddy Lang.
Victoria will be celebrated in a funeral Mass at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., West Peabody on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. For directions and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Victoria A. (Duguie) HOLLAND
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.