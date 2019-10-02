Boston Herald Notices
Vincent F. Bradley Notice
age 90, of Quincy, formerly of Chelsea and East Boston, died peacefully, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Quincy.

Vincent was born in Chelsea, raised and educated in East Boston. He had lived in Quincy for four years, previously living most of his life in Chelsea and East Boston.

He was employed as a laborer in the construction industry.

As a young man, he was a talented athlete and a well-known player on the East Boston Tornado's football team. Vincent enjoyed ballroom dancing, snow skiing, and horse racing. He loved the ocean and was an avid fisherman and clam digger.

Devoted father of David P. Bradley and his wife Christine of Quincy, Michele Abban and her husband Peter of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Danielle Smith, Jacqueline Bradley, Jessica and Kristen Abban. Great-grandfather of Chloe. Dear brother of the late Patricia Tufts and the late Eileen Fielding. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
