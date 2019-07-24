Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Vincent J. Ciampa Jr. Notice
Of Saugus, age 92, July 22. Husband of the late Edith (Forti) Ciampa. Loving father of Joyce Ciampa Shiner of Saugus, Jayne Ciampa & long time companion Paul Muise of Saugus. Beloved grandfather of Jimmy & his wife Chrissy, Scott, Jill, Jeanna, Jesse, Steven, Cassidy & Michael. Cherished great-grandfather of Ashlee, Juliana, Jimmy, Nicholas, Adriana, Lukas, Logan & Emma. Brother of the late Angelo, Joseph & Carmen Ciampa, Josephine Perullo, Mary Gregorio, Delia Montalbano & Anna Perullo. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's name may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 24, 2019
