Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Malden, MA
Vincent K. "Kevin" Boyle

Vincent K. "Kevin" Boyle
Oct 8th of Malden. Cherished brother of Sheila M. Bono of Malden, Eileen P. Pawl of Arlington, Kathleen M. Johnson of Malden, and the late Gerard A. Boyle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, Malden, on Fri, Oct 11th, at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 9 AM. Interment at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thurs, Oct 10th, from 4 – 8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
