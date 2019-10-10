|
Oct 8th of Malden. Cherished brother of Sheila M. Bono of Malden, Eileen P. Pawl of Arlington, Kathleen M. Johnson of Malden, and the late Gerard A. Boyle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, Malden, on Fri, Oct 11th, at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church, Malden, at 9 AM. Interment at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thurs, Oct 10th, from 4 – 8 PM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 10, 2019