Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Vincent Logrippo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Logrippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent L. Logrippo Sr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent L. Logrippo Sr. Notice
of Somerville, formerly of the West End of Boston, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucy (Bicchieri) Logrippo. Loving father of Louis Logrippo and his wife Carol, Stephen Logrippo and his wife Tanya, Patricia Logrippo and Vincent L. Logrippo, Jr. Dear brother of Mary Frazier and the late Joseph Logrippo, Yano Logrippo, Jennie Ferracane and Pauline Logrippo. Brother-in-law of Lora and Coleman Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Jason Logrippo and Craig Logrippo and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Thursday at 10:30AM with a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday morning from 8:30AM -10:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the at . Vincent served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Vincent L. LOGRIPPO SR.
Published in Boston Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now