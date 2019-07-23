|
|
of Somerville, formerly of the West End of Boston, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucy (Bicchieri) Logrippo. Loving father of Louis Logrippo and his wife Carol, Stephen Logrippo and his wife Tanya, Patricia Logrippo and Vincent L. Logrippo, Jr. Dear brother of Mary Frazier and the late Joseph Logrippo, Yano Logrippo, Jennie Ferracane and Pauline Logrippo. Brother-in-law of Lora and Coleman Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Jason Logrippo and Craig Logrippo and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Thursday at 10:30AM with a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Thursday morning from 8:30AM -10:30AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the at . Vincent served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Vincent L. LOGRIPPO SR.
Published in Boston Herald on July 23, 2019