Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, January 15. Beloved husband of Phyllis B. (Mazzarella) Falzone. Loving father of Mark V. Falzone & his wife Robin N. Hamilton of Washington, DC. Dear uncle of Tanya Valente of Stoneham & nephew of Eleanor Valente of Stoneham. Also survived by many family members & friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-7 p.m. A Life Celebration will be held in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Scenic America @www.scenic.org. Late veteran USAF. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 17, 2020