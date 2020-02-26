|
|
Retired Revere Police Officer, of Revere on February 23rd, following a long battle with heart disease, at 82 years. Devoted husband of 56 years to Mary Lou (Sullivan) Lauria of Revere. Loving father of Revere Police Patrolman Andrew G. Lauria & Vincent M. Lauria, Jr. & wife Dawn, all of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Vincent M. Lauria, III, Drew H. Lauria, Hailey R. Lauria, Dante G. Lauria & Andrea M. Lauria, all of Revere & adored great-grandfather Brayden Oliver. Dear brother of Constance T. "Connie" Malone of Revere & her late husband Ret. Boston Police Det. Robert W. Malone. Beloved uncle of Revere Police Lt. Thomas J. Malone & Joanne J. Willette & husband Kevin, all of Revere. Also lovingly survived by several grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) REVERE on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., REVERE at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Juvenile Diabetes, JDRF New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02841. Past Commander of I.T.A.M. Post #17 & Past President of Revere High Parents Football Club. Late U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
View the online memorial for Vincent M. "Vinny", LAURIA SR.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 26, 2020