Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church,
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
,of East Boston passed away on May 10th. Loving son of Carmine and Mary (DeFeo) Toscano. Devoted father of Ann Marie Raffael, Karen Toscano and the late Vincent A. Toscano. Dear brother of Roy, Robert and Stephen Toscano. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Raffael, Kristina Periera and the late John Paul Raffael. Adored great-grandfather of Christopher and Vincent. Former husband of Maryann Barone. Family and friends will honor Vincent's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, on Wednesday May 15th, from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, before leaving procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church East Boston for a 11:00AM mass. Services will conclude with Vincent being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/vincent-toscano
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2019
