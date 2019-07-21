|
of Revere passed away at home on July 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Siculiana, Sicily, Italy to the late Vincenzo and Bartola (Riolo). Beloved wife of 56 years to Michele Hamel. Devoted mother of Paul Hamel and his wife Nicole of NH. Cherished grandmother of Juliana, Olivia, and Nicholas. Dear sister of Giovanni LoIacono, Angelina Siracusa both of Italy and the late Calogero LoIacono, Giuseppina Gagliano and Leonarda Sinaguglia all of Italy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148 or to , 75 Sylvan St. Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com
Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019