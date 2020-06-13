of Hyde Park, June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of James E. Davis. Loving mother of Pannie Davis, Kevin Davis (Bevette), Shawn Davis, James Davis (Elaine) and Keith Davis (Theresa). Dear daughter of Viola Boyd and the late Gilbert Boyd. Devoted grandmother of Robert, Khamyle, Kyle, Britany, Brittany, Chianne, Taylor, Dylan, Jahcelynne, and James and great-grandmother of Khayden, Kai, Jadrian, Safreya, Khallil. Sister of Brenda and Milton Boyd and the late Ben, Nelson and Douglas Boyd. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral service Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. Relatives and friends are encouraged to join remotely using the link on her obituary page at www.DavisofBoston.com.
View the online memorial for Vinnie Marie (Boyd) Davis
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.