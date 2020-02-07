Boston Herald Notices
|
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Viola Elizabeth (Gustafson) Morse Notice
of Carver, formerly of Dedham passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Dear daughter of the late Karl & Alva Gustafson. For 69 years she was the beloved wife of Richard A. Morse. Loving mother of Richard J. Morse & his wife Laurieanne of FL, Steven A. Morse & his wife Laura of NH, Karen E. Clougher& her husband Brian of Norwood, and James R. Morse of Brockton. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Morse & his wife Kanjana, Joseph Morse, Kelly Adler & her husband Justin, Kimberly Clougher, Michael Greez& his wife Robin, Noah Greez and great-grandmother of two. Devoted sister of the late Lennart, William, Harold, Vincent, Russell, Stanley and Herbert Gustafson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St, Norwood on Saturday, February 8 from 10AM-12PM followed by a funeral home service at 12Noon. Burial will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's name may be made to the Cranberry Hospice, 6 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360.

Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
