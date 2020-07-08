1/1
Virgina F. "Ginger" (Burgess) McElroy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 68, of Millis, formally of Malden, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020.

Ginger was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Robert J. McElroy who left us on January 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Lucas) Burgess, and the devoted mother of Ashley M. Bailey & husband Brent H. Bailey of San Diego, Madeline A. McElroy of Los Angeles, and the late Brendan J. McElroy. Ginger was also the proud Nana of Marianne Bechard and Harrison Bailey. In addition, she leaves her many dear sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated for Ginger at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis, MA 02054 on Friday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private burial in Bourne. Visiting hours will be the evening before from 4PM until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Ginger's name to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.



View the online memorial for Virgina "Ginger" F., McELROY (Burgess)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Mitchell Funeral Service
90 Curve Street
Millis, MA 02054
(508) 376-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved