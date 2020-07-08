age 68, of Millis, formally of Malden, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020.
Ginger was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Robert J. McElroy who left us on January 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude (Lucas) Burgess, and the devoted mother of Ashley M. Bailey & husband Brent H. Bailey of San Diego, Madeline A. McElroy of Los Angeles, and the late Brendan J. McElroy. Ginger was also the proud Nana of Marianne Bechard and Harrison Bailey. In addition, she leaves her many dear sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated for Ginger at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., Millis, MA 02054 on Friday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private burial in Bourne. Visiting hours will be the evening before from 4PM until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Ginger's name to the American Lung Association
, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. View the online memorial for Virgina "Ginger" F., McELROY (Burgess)