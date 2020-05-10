Virginia A. (D'Attilio) Jenness
age 90 of South Boston passed away on May 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born on February 14, 1930. She is the beloved wife of the late William E. Jenness and the daughter of the late Enrico and Mary (Blanco) D'Attilio. Devoted mother of Kathleen Lally and her husband Kevin. Loving and cherished grandmother of Gregory. She is survived by her sister Theresa Buccieri and sister-in-law Elena D'Attilio and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Sweeney, brother's John, Louis and William D'Attilio. She was a late member of the Gate of Heaven Ladies Guild and Gate of Heaven Bowling League. She was known for her love of bingo. Virginia leaves behind her extended family at Marian Manor Nursing Home. A celebration of Virginia's life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Virginia may be made to Gate of Heaven CYO 392 East Fifth Street South Boston, MA 02127

O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600



Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Ginny. She was always generous to us growing up, never forgetting a birthday, holiday, or special occasion. She was the best friend my grandmother could've had. I'm sure Peggy's been saving a seat for her at Bingo and the Beauty Parlor. May she rest in peace.
Patrick Strumm
May 9, 2020
Kathy and family
I am so sorry for your loss. Aunt Ginny was an amazing woman. I always enjoyed going to bingo with her and the girls, we always had so much fun. She was so much fun to spend time with. She could always put a smile on your face.
R.I.P. Aunt Ginny. May perpetual light shine upon her.

Love always,
Donna McLaughlin
May 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Ginny's passing. She was one of the sweetest and most helpful woman that I had the pleasure of knowing. A true Gate of Heaven Angel. Rest in the sweetest peace.

Karen MacDonald
May 9, 2020
Virginia you are a sweetheart of a person. I loved going bowling with you . You are beautiful person inside and outside. You will be greatly missed.
Love,
Maryanne
