of Bedford, on Nov. 14, 2019. Survived by her husband of 66 years, James F. Comley; 4 children, Michael Comley, Bonnie Comley, Stephen Comley and Carol Washer. Loving grandmother of Alex Washer, James Washer, Kristina Washer, Travis Comley, Jake Comley, Leah Lane, Lenny Lane and Franklin Lane. Extended family includes children-in-law: Clifford Washer, Stewart F. Lane, Stephanie Comley, Julie Emerson and granddaughter-in-law, Stefany Ornelas Washer; step grandchildren Eliana Lane, Brian Rinkoski and Harlyn Lane and step great-grandchildren Penelope Lane-Rinkoski and Asher Lane-Rinkoski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by brother Joseph P. Keefe, Jr. and sister Mary Palmeri. She was born in Waltham, graduated Waltham High School and went to work at New England Telephone and Telegraph Company until 1956. In 1953, she married James F. Comley and moved to Bedford. The couple founded an elevator service and repair business in 1968 and then bought and sold several other companies to form what is now known as Embree Elevator. Virginia retired from the company in 1998 after 30 years serving as a secretary and bookkeeper. Virginia was a long-standing member of St Michael's Parish, a member of the Bedford Garden Club and a supporter of several charities including The Theatre Museum, Central Park Conservancy's Women's Committee, The Actors Fund and The Hampton Classic among others. Virginia is an Honorary Alumnae of UMASS Lowell where there is an endowed scholarship in her name. Virginia loved to travel, knit and bake, especially with her family. Funeral Mass on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 in St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., BEDFORD at 9am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name to The of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 are appreciated. More info: shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2019