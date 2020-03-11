|
of Wareham, Mar. 8, 2020, 96. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Enos. Mother of George Enos and his wife Karen, Manny Enos and his wife Joy, Ron Enos and wife Lois, Ann-Marie Pickett and her husband David, all of Wareham and the late Robert Enos. Sister of Martha (Enos) Pimentel and Americo Enos. Also survived by 13 grandchildren: Rachel White, Sara Enos, Brian Enos, Jessica Enos, Erik Enos, Janine (Enos) Goulet, Nicholas Enos, Gregory Enos, Joseph Enos, Jude Enos, Elizabeth (Enos) Lydon, Louis Enos, and René (Pickett) Rhodes, and twelve great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Julia, Alex, Mia, Landen, Hudson, Briggs, Cameron, June, Alayna, Jaxson and Avianna.
Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), Wareham on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wareham. Visiting hours will be Friday from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2020