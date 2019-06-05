|
|
of Tewksbury, formerly Arlington, April 25, Virginia Faith “Ginger” (Dyson) Brenden, age 86, beloved wife for 65 years of Orvin H. Brenden, beloved mother of Linda Palmer and her husband Brian of Tuftonboro, NH, and their children, Matthew Powers and his wife Amanda, Michael Palmer, and Madison Palmer all of NH, Susan Reardon and her husband James of Pepperell, and their children, Jennifer Price and her husband Jason, of NH, Eric Reardon of Fitchburg, and Alan Brenden and his wife Patricia “Tricia” (Cooney) of Tewksbury and Dania Beach, FL, and their son, Adam Brenden and his wife Melissa of Acton, MA ; great-grandmother, Logan, Cameron, Jaden, Molly, Emily, and Ella; several nieces and nephews. Ginger was predeceased by her brother, Melvin Dyson. She had worked at MITRE in Burlington, and Wang. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday, June 8, from 2:00 until 4:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 4:00 pm, in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 will be appreciated.visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-faith-ginger-dyson-brenden
Published in Boston Herald on June 5, 2019