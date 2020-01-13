|
Of Peabody, passed away Friday evening at the age of 92. She was the wife of the late Louis D'Orsi. She was born and raised in East Boston, worked along her husband at his pastry shop, Harvard Pastry, both in Malden and Medford. She is survived by her children, Diana D'Orsi of Peabody, Virginia D'Orsi of North Andover and Michael and his wife Anita D'Orsi of Peabody; her loving grandchildren, Abigail D'Orsi-Rocha and her husband Jhonatta, Brendan Pelissier, Samantha, and Alexandra D'Orsi of Peabody as well as many dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Louise "Weezy" D'Orsi and her siblings, Philip, Gerard and Nicholas Pastore, Anne Fabiano, and Nicolina Orlandino. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 – 8P.M. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 10A.M. at St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn St., Peabody. She will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 13, 2020