of East Cambridge, July 18. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Robyn Scott and her husband Paul, Andrew Taylor and his wife Erin. Loving grandmother of Jay Cassidy and Dawson Taylor. Sister of James Lucido and Lois Kesty. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Belmont Cemetery. Visiting Monday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. For guest book visit [email protected]
Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019