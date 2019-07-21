Boston Herald Notices
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
325 Cambridge St
Cambridge , MA
View Map
Virginia "Ginny" (Lucido) Taylor

Virginia "Ginny" (Lucido) Taylor Notice
of East Cambridge, July 18. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Devoted mother of Robyn Scott and her husband Paul, Andrew Taylor and his wife Erin. Loving grandmother of Jay Cassidy and Dawson Taylor. Sister of James Lucido and Lois Kesty. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Belmont Cemetery. Visiting Monday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Multiple Sclerosis Association, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. For guest book visit [email protected]



Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019
