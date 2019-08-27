Boston Herald Notices
Vito J. Petringa Notice
of Boston's North End, passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Concetto and Maria (Vasallo) Petringa. Loving husband of the late Louise (Langone) Petringa. Treasured father of Lucille Petringa and her husband David Yanolis of Somerville and Dina Petringa and her husband Joshua Samuels of Culver City, CA. Cherished grandfather of Graham, Kassydi and Patrick Yanolis, Piper and Winston Samuels. Dear brother of Dominic Petringa, Annette "Pepper" Sutera, Vincent "Jimmy" Petringa, Salvatore Petringa, the late Joseph Petringa and Josephine Petrigno. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4 to 8 pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St. Boston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. To join procession to the church, report to funeral home by 9am. Late US Army Veteran of Korea. Donations in Vito's memory may be made to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com

View the online memorial for Vito J. PETRINGA
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
