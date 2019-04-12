Boston Herald Notices
Vivian (Gallinetti) NADER

Vivian (Gallinetti) NADER Notice
Of Dedham, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles P. Nader. Devoted mother of Lisa Thaure of Acton and the late Leslie Nader. Grandmother of Ian and Rowen Thaure, and Ramy Andil.A private funeral service will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Apr. 12. Interment will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham.Expressions of sympathy may be made in Vivian’s memory to House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 http://www.lastingmemories.com/vivian-nader-gallinetti
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
