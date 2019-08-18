Home

W. Michael Cohen


1945 - 2019
05/02/1945 - 08/09/2019

age 74, affectionately known as "Mikey," passed away peacefully on August 9th at the Mass. General Hospital. He had been experiencing heart issues, having previously received a kidney donation 14 years earlier. The son of Samuel and Gertrude L. Cohen of Newton, MA, he leaves an older brother Jeffrey and his wife Hannah of Bromfield, CO, and a younger sister, Debbie, of Peterborough, NH. Mike had followed in his father's legacy of the newspaper business and resided in Newton Ctr, MA. Mike could always leave you laughing. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, we ask that it be directed to the . https://www.heart.org.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
