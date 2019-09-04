|
of Waltham, formerly of Newton, on Aug 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Marsha (Hoffman) Melnick. Father of Randy, Paul and Brian Melnick and grandfather of Marissa, Jake, Christopher and Trevor Melnick. Brother of Diane Matthews and her husband Bob and Joe Melnick and his wife Sharron. His funeral service will be held on Thurs Sept 5 at 12 Noon in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., Needham Wed 4-7 PM. Walter was a longtime employee of the Waltham Housing Authority. To share a memory of Walter, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 4, 2019