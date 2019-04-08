Boston Herald Notices
|
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter F. Zajac

Walter F. Zajac Notice
of Cambridge, April 6, 2019 at age 87. Loving brother of the late Francis, Sally and Peter. Cherished uncle of Diane Beaulieu, Frank, Paul, Stephen, John and David Zajac and Dorcas Kershaw. Dear longtime friend of the late Theresa Puzin. Also survived by many other friends and relatives. Visiting hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 11:00 am. Walter is a proud United State Air Force Korean War Veteran. He was also a longtime employee of Raytheon. Interment will be at the New Calvary Cemetery in Boston. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-f-zajac
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
