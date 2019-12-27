|
|
of South Boston passed away on December 23, 2019. Loving son of the late Walter and Margaret (Smart) McGuire. Brother of the late Marjorie McDonald, Edward "Red" McGuire, Marie Lamonica and Laurie Grushey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews,great nieces and great nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Saturday December 28th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Private. Late Army Veteran.
View the online memorial for Walter J. McGuire
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 27, 2019