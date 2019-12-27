Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Walter J. McGuire Notice
of South Boston passed away on December 23, 2019. Loving son of the late Walter and Margaret (Smart) McGuire. Brother of the late Marjorie McDonald, Edward "Red" McGuire, Marie Lamonica and Laurie Grushey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews,great nieces and great nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Saturday December 28th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Private. Late Army Veteran.



View the online memorial for Walter J. McGuire
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
