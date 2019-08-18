|
Born 5 January 1936, in Roxbury, MA, to the late Erma Elizabeth Gainey & Walter Samual Gainey Sr. (Sammie) was the oldest of two sons Robert Gainey (Bobby). Walter was raised to be and was a Follower of Jesus and "Boston Proper".
He was a lover of Jazz, Frank Sinatra, and all things Boston (especially Orchard Park). He played the piano as a young man. And was a schooled in many areas. He learned everything from rowing in the Charles River to proper etiquette classes.
Walter joined the Air Force and served two years. He then worked for the US Postal Service and attended MIT, studying Engineering and Math, but found his true passion and pride for America when he enrolled back in the US Army. He continued to serve his country for 36 more years. He was a West Point Military retiree member that retired as CW4 in the Intelligence field, speaking 7 languages, breaking several barriers and becoming the first Black man to serve in many high positions in US Army Intelligence field. Through the Korean, Vietnam, and Desert Storm Wars, Walter received many awards, by various US Presidents. He served in many countries and throughout the United States.
Walter was true gentleman and always quick to ask "How can I help?" He was truly an enigma. His true happiness was in serving others. Never putting himself first but, receiving true joy from being a part of theirs. He was a true blessing to all.
Walter found love, and fulfillment when he married a loving and devoted Cape Verden woman named Francis Anita Timas. They married and traveled the world for over 54 years before her passing. They raised four children, Thomas Allen (late Yvonne from Mercede, CA) William Anthony (Elpaso, TX), the late Nancy Robin, and Maria Anntoinette (Dante Kelly, Owensboro KY).
He made their lives an adventure, growing up all over the world, giving them the gift of love and respect for country and community, for which they will always be greatful.
After Francis passing, Walter moved to Owensboro, KY, where he enjoyed family and never meeting a stranger. He always most comfortable around the Band of Brotherhood that ate in the Mess Hall, and that he considered family. Walter always tried to help every Veteran get everything they deserved for their time served. He volunteered for years with the VFW of Boston and Wounded Warriors, Warrant Officers Association, and anything Vietnam Veteran.
His legacy of excellent and self-discipline will live on with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchild & great-great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all, but especially his Band of Brothers, who he always greeted with the sayings like, "I know you!", "I love you will never be enough!" and "Airborne!"
Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. In Boston, Massachusetts a memorial service will take place at a later date. His final resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery; Arlington, Virginia 22211, where he will reunited with Francis, and they will share a headstone.
Please make any offerings or gifts of love to Honor Flight Bluegrass; 212 St. Ann Street; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301; or Vietnam Veterans of America; 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100; Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 18, 2019