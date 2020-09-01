1/
Walther A. Lucas
of Roslindale, Aug. 30, beloved husband of Carol A. (Dimock), loving father of Scott Lucas and his wife Bridget of Roslindale and Alyson Lucas of RI, grandfather of David, Fiona and Jacob Lucas. Also survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn Lucas of Boston. Brother of the late Kenneth Lucas and Arlene Rogers. Visitation Weds. 4-7PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale. Funeral service Thurs. at 11AM in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Roslindale Congregational Church, 25 Cummins Hwy. Roslindale, MA 02131 would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
