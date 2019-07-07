Boston Herald Notices
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Warren A. Meade Notice
Of Waltham, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years of Jean M. (Dumas) Meade, devoted father of Marsha J. Meade of Newburyport, and Carole Anne Meade of West Palm Beach, FL, and brother of the late Lawrence Meade and Priscilla Flot. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Warren's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., Waltham, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 5 – 6:30 pm. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit;

www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

WALTHAM 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"



View the online memorial for WARREN, A. MEADE
Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019
