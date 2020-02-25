|
|
18, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Mattapan, MA. He was born on November 17, 2001 at Brigham & Women's Hospital to Hilton Abdul Clark & Melissa MacArthur Clark. He was particularly known for his love of football and played for the Mattapan Patriots and Dorchester Eagles. Hilton's beautiful soul and legacy will continue to live on through his unborn child. Funeral services will be held on February 26, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Olive Kingdom Builders Center, 234 Norfolk St. Dorchester Center, MA 02124.
Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA
In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests contributions be made to 'Seeds of Love for Hilton's Baby-To-Be' at www.gofundme.com. Keyword: Hilton Clark.
For online Condolences Visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Warren Clark III, Hilton
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2020