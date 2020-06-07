Warren E. Fencl
1934-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of Somerville, who was born in Cambridge, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. Cherished son of the late Ida E. (Milligan) and Charles J. Fencl. Beloved brother of the late Helen L. Nash, Evelyn R. Bagwell, Theodore Fencl and Ida Mae Fencl. Loving uncle of Paula Cabral and the late Kenneth Nash. Also survived by several dear great-nieces and nephews. Warren was Past Commander x 3, Gold Life Member, Captain Post Honor Guard/ Color Guard, of American Legion, Post 19, Past Chief De Gare Middlesex County Voiture 41, 40/8. A Life Member of James A. Logan V.F.W., Post 6800, D.A.V. Chapter 27, Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Assoc., National Rifle Assoc., A.F. Communicators & Air Traffic Controllers Assoc., and Retired Enlisted Assoc. Retired Veteran after 22 years of service in USAF during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, T/SGT E-6. Retired Lieutenant and former Rangemaster/Armorer for Federal Reserve Bank Police Dept., former Deputy Chief of Somerville Auxiliary Police. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Monday morning at 10:00am, followed by a Funeral Procession and Graveside Service with Military Honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, where Warren will be laid to rest alongside his parents. Arrangements by The George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc., 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE. For more information and to send a message of condolence, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Warren E. FENCL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 6, 2020
We may not have known Warren as well as most but certainly knew him as a pleasure to be with, a man who loved his country and a true gentleman. Thank you for your service Warren and all you did for American Legion Post 19.
Gerry & Mary Pothier
Friend
June 6, 2020
Warren was a fine manand a true Veteran he will be missed by all of us. It was and honor to have known him
Kathy Carey
Friend
June 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Warren - You were such a special man, we will miss you dearly.
Carol Bailey
Family
June 5, 2020
R. I.P. Warren Thank You for your Service. You will be missed by all of us.
Randy & Chrissy
June 5, 2020
Post 19 Honor Guard
John LoPrete
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved