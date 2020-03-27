|
|
Warren James Field, of Centerville, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital. Born in Ferrisburgh, VT, in 1923, to George P. Field and Marion S. (Parker) Field, he attended Vergennes High School, Vergennes, VT. University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, and Northeastern University, Boston, MA. He graduated with a BSE in electrical engineering from University of Vermont (UVM) in 1949, after serving his country in the US Marine Corps during World War II, from 1941 to 1945, in the Asia-Pacific Theatre on Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
After the war, Warren was employed by GTE Sylvania in Salem and Danvers MA as a Quality Control Engineer, for thirty-five years. His met first wife Frances Y. Semas at a Sylvania outing, and they were married in 1951. They raised two sons, Gary A. Field, now of Tewksbury, MA where he lives with his wife Mary S Field, and Wayne E. Field, now of Holliston, MA. Frances died from Alzheimer's in 1996.
For Sylvania he traveled the East Coast and Central America, was a Fellow in the American Society for Quality Control, and also a member of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). The Fraternal Lodge F & A.M.in Charlotte, VT, presented him with his 70th membership pin in 2019. He enjoyed being in the Sylvania Quarter Century Club, the GTE Sylvania Retirees Club and also Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Warren's biggest joy and accomplishment were his books "Some Field Family Journeys –Selected Descendants of Roger Del Feld 1240" published in 2011, and "Warren's Memories" published in 2014.
Warren 's two sisters are Edith Field Close, Nashville, GA; and Julia (Field) Curtis (deceased). He leaves three grandchildren; Daniel T. Field, Gregory Field, and Jennifer Field and Jennifer's husband Andy Wright; as well as several nieces and nephews. He married Lois L. Taylor in 1997 in Centerville MA. Her four children are Patricia A. Taylor, her husband Allen Kennedy; Shaw B. Taylor; Rev. Herbert Taylor, his wife Sarah; Rev. John W. Taylor, his wife Nancy. Her nine grandchildren are Ian Kennedy, James Kennedy, Ben Taylor, Blaine Taylor, Shaw Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Max Taylor, Ethan Gaffney, Stephanny DeAlmeida.
Warren had great love for his family and many friends, for the Lord's beautiful earth, and the grace and love of the Lord that sustained him in his life. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at The United Methodist Church, Osterville, MA, and his ashes will be buried with Frances in St Mary's cemetery in Danvers, MA.
Memorial contributions in Warren's memory may be made to The United Methodist Church, Osterville, MA.
For online guestbook, visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Warren James Field
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2020