St Augustine & St Martin's
31 Lenox St
Boston, MA 02118
(617) 442-6395
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Augustine & St Martin's
29-33 Lenox St,
Boston, MA
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St Augustine & St Martin's
29-33 Lenox St
Boston, MA
Warren Leroy Smith Notice
76, of Boston, MA died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Warren leaves to cherish his memory loving sister Rosetta Beckford of Boston, MA. He leaves three nieces, Dianne St. Laurent of Decatur, GA., Andre? Smith and Cynthia Beckford-Brewington of Boston, MA. and three nephews Ronald Smith of Clayton, NC., Harold Beckford of Cambridge, MA., and Erik Smith of Kansas City, MO. He is predeceased by sister Marlene St. Laurent-Mckenney and brother Arthur L. Smith. Services will be held on Saturday, April 20th 11AM at St Augustine & St Martin’s, 29-33 Lenox St, Boston. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/warren-leroy-smith
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
