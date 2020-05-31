73, of Norfolk, Massachusetts passed away in his summer home in Wareham, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 16, 1946, he was the son of Elmer Travis and Norma (Durfee) Travis Moriarty. his younger years were spent in Hyde Park, where he graduated from Hyde Park High School with the Class of 1965. Following his graduation, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Bennington C.V.S 20, earning the rank of Petty Officer Third Class, having the honor and privilege of serving with Bob Hope and Henry Fonda, prior to his honorable discharge in September of 1968. Upon his return home from the Navy, Wayne settled in Brookline and began taking courses at Boston State College, earning his bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Following his graduation, Wayne took a position with the Town of Brookline, working as a water inspector and buying his spring green 1969 Dodge Charger while still only being on the temporary crew.
Wayne married his beloved wife, Ann C. Tetreault, on October 23, 1976. The young couple made their home together in Stoughton and in 1978, they settled in Walpole, where Wayne's company, Mass Installation, Inc. (MII), got its start in 1982 on Stone Street. As the company grew, he found an office at 916 Pleasant St. Norwood, which he outfitted in 1987 and is the oldest Water-meter installation firm in the country. As a dedicated CEO, Wayne maintained memberships in the American Water Works Association, New England Water Works Association, Massachusetts Water Works Association, Plymouth Country Water Works Association, Rural Water Association, Neponset Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Walpole Chamber of Commerce. As the years passed, Wayne moved his family to their Norfolk, Massachusetts home, where he raised his two beloved sons, Mark and Michael.
If Wayne wasn't hard at work, he could be found at Gillette Stadium in the Putnam Club surrounded by friends and family and on away games and off-season in his New England Patriots shrine at his home. He was a loyal fan through the great years and bad, holding season tickets for fourteen years and attending four Super Bowls. In the off-season before training camp would start Wayne's love for cars drew him to car shows with his sons and friends. As a member of the Mass Cruisers Car Club, he looked forward to attending all the local car shows, taking his 1969 Dodge Charger for all to see. In addition to his classic cars, Wayne had a strong appreciation for limited edition cars, owning the production number 7 (out of 6400) Limited edition 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT and the production number 3 Lexus SE430 Coupe in its first year of production. As a man who loved boating, jet skiing, and fishing, Wayne regularly made his way to his vacation homes in Buzzards Bay and Florida, taking solace in the water and sandy beaches. Above all he was a Family man who loved his family and always said the best part of life is people! Always trying to make peoples day a little brighter with a joke or a smile; whether it were playing horseshoes, walking on the beach or just sitting around telling stories and jokes he had a zest for life that was unparalleled and will be missed by those who loved him.
Beloved husband of Ann C. (Tetreault) Travis.
Loving father of Mark A. Travis and his wife, Emily, of Walpole and Michael J. Travis of Norfolk.
Cherished grandfather of Madison and Mark "Moose" Travis
Brother of Kenneth Travis of Foxborough, Deborah Travis-Hayes of Weymouth, Paul Travis of Westboro, Gary Travis of San Diego, CA, Norma Jean Coveney of Rockport, and John Moriarty of West Roxbury and the late Brian Moriarty.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews as well as his dear friends Ronald Dominico of Braintree, John Collins of Warwick, RI, and George Dominico of Randolph.
As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Wayne's family has decided that his funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, woundedwarriorproject.org, Water for People, https://www.waterforpeople.org/, and Home for Little Wanderers, www.thehome.org
Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
View the online memorial for Wayne A. Travis
Published in Boston Herald on May 31, 2020.