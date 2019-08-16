|
|
78, of Quincy, died suddenly on August 14, 2019. Devoted husband of 50 years to Susan M. Gauthier of Quincy. Loving brother of Patricia Smith and her husband, the late Harold Smith of FL, Dolores Princiotto and her husband Thomas of Quincy, Glen Gauthier and his wife Helen of Braintree, the late Marjorie Hunnicutt, the late Leo Gauthier and the late Donald Gauthier. Brother in Law of Kathleen Keenan of Mattapan and Florence O'Hagan of Dorchester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.
Wayne was a lifelong Quincy resident and attended Quincy Schools. e served his country with honor in the U.S. Marine Corp. and then worked as a Boilermaker for Local Union #29. Longtime member of William R. Caddy Detachment of the Marine Corp. League where he served as a commandant for many years. He was also a member of the Boiler Makers and Blacksmiths Local #29 and Torri Delpasi Social Club.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral on Monday August 19th at 10:00AM at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St. in Quincy. Interment following service at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Visiting hours will be held Sunday August 18th from 5pm to 8pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Rosary Shrine of St. Jude, 141 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065-6699.
View the online memorial for Wayne R. Gauthier
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2019