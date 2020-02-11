Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred LaJoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred LaJoie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred LaJoie Notice
Of Auburndale, in Centerville, February 5th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary R. (Yerardi) LaJoie. Devoted & loving father of Dennis W. LaJoie of Centerville. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., Waltham on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Newton Cemetery. Parking attendants will be on duty.

"Creating Meaningful Memories"

Brascofuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Wilfred LaJOIE
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -