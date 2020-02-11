|
Of Auburndale, in Centerville, February 5th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary R. (Yerardi) LaJoie. Devoted & loving father of Dennis W. LaJoie of Centerville. Services will be held in the "Mary Catherine Chapel" of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., Waltham on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Newton Cemetery. Parking attendants will be on duty.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 11, 2020