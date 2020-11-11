Manning passed away on Monday, November 2nd, at the age of 38.
Will made his home in Sharon with his wife, Michelle (Johnston), and daughter, Sadie. The son of Bill and Eileen (O'Neill), Will grew up in Dedham. He lived with his aunt and uncle, Peggy and Tom Scherber, from the age of 10 after his parents passed away. Will was cousin to Kelly Curley, her husband, Dave, and son, Michael, and cousin to Bill Scherber, his wife, Lisa, and children, Caroline and Matthew. Will was a dear friend to many.
Will will be remembered for the fun and humor that he brought to life. He would bring a smile to your face, regardless of whether you just met him or had known him for a lifetime. He could make you laugh anytime you shared a moment, whether it be at a party or running a mundane errand together. Will's energy was a force that couldn't be missed. The quality of his relationships with family and friends are a testament to what that energy meant to those around him.
Will had a passion for sports, an extensive taste in music, and a fondness for spending time outdoors, especially cooking on the grill for family and friends. While he would find happiness in virtually any activity, nothing brought Will more joy than the time he spent with his family. It was clear how proud he was of Sadie and how much he loved being her dad. Will loved Michelle deeply and was honored in the life they built together.
In consideration of the wellbeing of those who loved him, there will be no public memorial services at this time. When safe, Will's family is hopeful to celebrate his life in a manner that honors the vibrant way he lived it. Please consider leaving your contact information as you sign the guestbook on Legacy.com
to remain updated on these plans. In the meantime, if you would like to provide support towards planning for Sadie's future following this unexpected loss, please consider visiting www.givebutter.com/wmanning View the online memorial for Will Manning