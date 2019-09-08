|
51 of Dorchester, August 30, 2019. Loving father of Miles Brinson of NJ. Beloved brother of Gloria Williams, Sandra Cunningham and Sinica Casterlow all of MA. He is also survived by a loving host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, extended family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Willie Casterlow and Jean Elizabeth Williams, siblings Sandra Williams, David Williams Sharon Casterlow. Visitation, Tuesday 10AM at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren St., Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 8, 2019