of Woburn, formerly of Somerville and the West End. Beloved husband of the late Angela (LoBlundo) Venezia. Devoted father of Eleanor Tsouloufas of Woburn, Cathy Buonomo and her husband Eddie of Fiskdale, Patricia V. Melo and her husband of Al of Chester, NH, and William J. Venezia and his wife Tricia of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Jennifer, Matthew, Melissa, Emily, Sean and the late Raymond. Loving great-grandfather of Dylan. Dear brother of Mario Venezia of Woburn, Eleanor Connors of Peabody and the late Arthur Venezia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and a celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill's memory by making a contribution in his name to the Woburn Host Lions Club, PO Box, 81, Woburn, MA 01801. Late US Army Air Force veteran, WWII. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 31, 2020