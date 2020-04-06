|
78, A lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Blackburn). Loving father of William J. Heafey, his wife Michelle of Melrose, and Robin Heafey of Somerville. Dear brother of Elaine Pacheco and her husband Ed, Ellen Thames and her husband Tom, Shannon Roof and her husband Jim. Loving grandfather of Billy, Emma, Grace, and Leah. He is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and was blessed with many lifelong friends. Before Bill's retirement, he was employed for the J.J. Donovan Oil Company in Medford for over 48 years. Funeral Services are private. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on a later date to be announced. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 6, 2020